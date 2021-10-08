Elryan partners with Carrefour for Online Grocery Shopping in Iraq

2021/10/08 | 21:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraqi e-commerce platform Elryan.com has significantly expanded its product offering to include grocery items with the launch of its partnership with major international retailer, Carrefour.In a statement, Elryan says the partnership brings a new level of choice, convenience, and service to Elryan's more than 100,000 active customers.Products will be delivered […]

