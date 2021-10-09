FAO supports Corn Silage Production in Kirkuk

2021/10/09 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Within the framework of the EU funded project Support to livelihoods of rural and peri-urban returnees and communities in Ninewa Governorate, Iraq, a high-level meeting on processing and marketing of corn silage to support the production of fodder crops in Iraq was held in Kirkuk Agriculture Directorate.
