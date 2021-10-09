Iraq closes airports ahead of elections

2021/10/09 | 16:42 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency) Baghdad, Oct 9 (Petra) –– The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority Saturday announced a three-day suspension of travel in all airports across the country as part of security measures ahead of legislative elections, which will be held tomorrow.The authority said in a statement that airlines and travelers were notified about the closure of the air facilities in Baghdad, Najaf, Basra, Irbil and Sulaymaniyah.It said the closure went into effect today and will run until Monday.

