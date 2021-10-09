Answered: Is Crypto Investing Right For Me? Find Out In Less Than 3 Minutes

2021/10/09 | 23:40 - Source: Iraq News

In the last 7 days Bitcoin went up by $10k and predictions have it soaring another $75k this year (and well beyond) posing the question; is this the opportunity of a lifetime?

Dan Hollings The Plan (Limited Availability) Crypto bot training program to make passive income off the volatility of crypto that requires very little time.

If you are confused about crypto and whether it's a good investment for you, this will help you know for sure.



(Also is Dan Hollings The Plan legit?)

This is one of those rare moments in life when you are in the right place, at the right time, right now.



This could be the biggest financial gamechanger you may ever have.”

— Heather Farrell, The Expat Entrepreneur

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN, October 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto, bitcoin, blockchain....



You have been hearing about it, but what does it all mean and is it the right fit for your portfolio?Heather Farrell, Founder of The Profitable Expat has simplified the overall concept and investment strategy so that you can quickly answer this question for yourself, once and for all.Here are the 3 dead-easy questions to ask:#1.



Do I want a better return on (a portion of) my investment capital?#2.



Am I willing to devote a small amount of time each week to manage my crypto investment?#3.



Can I accept a similar level of risk investing in crypto that I would experience when investing in the stock market?If you answered yes to these questions, investing a portion of capital into cryptocurrencies is something worth considering and learning more about.To explain further, Farrell says "Investment returns from banks today are downright insulting.



We almost pay them to hold our money meanwhile they turn around and lend it out in multiples and make returns on this capital that depositors do not share in."One of the interesting facts about cryptocurrencies and blockchain is that they are decentralized so they are not managed, owned, or controlled by anybody.



This means that they can not be manipulated, undervalued, or inflated by anyone.



It is a true and fair market that decides the value of any given coin.One of the most common questions Farrell gets from her clients is "How do I know that crypto is going to be around for the long haul?"As we sit in the Fall of 2021, cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology are well and truly too far down the road to be stopped, nuked, deleted, or otherwise destroyed.



There is a literal ton of info out there on this subject, but for now, consider these facts when deciding if this is just a fad:- The financial institutions lining Wallstreet and financial districts around the world are quietly adding cryptocurrencies to their balance sheets.- More and more businesses every day are accepting crypto as a means of payment.- Governments globally are writing new laws around cryptocurrency for mainstream adoption.- El Salvadore was the first country to declare Bitcoin as legal tender in June 2021.- Bermuda accepts crypto (USDT) as a form of payment for taxes.More information about crypto and blockchain can be found here.Regarding the amount of time required to make an investment in crypto, it varies greatly.



Here are today's most popular choices:1.



Learn a proven system such as The Plan by Dan Hollings that teaches a low-risk way to earn passive income from the crypto market.This program will take 12-16 hours to learn, then less than 1 hour per week to monitor.The official review of The Plan can be found here.2.



Day trade cryptocurrencies using technical indicators and analysis tools where the goal is to buy low and sell high many times each day.This will take as much time as a person is willing to devote and is known for long hours in front of the computer.3.



Handing one's investment capital over to a 3rd party to invest in crypto on one's behalf.This requires no time from the investor, however, this is frequently the gateway to several scams that even savvy investors fall prey to, making this a very undesirable choice.With the final question pertaining to risk, is it fair to compare the risk level of cryptocurrency investing to that of investing in the stock market? "That depends on how one chooses to invest in crypto." says Farrell.For people who pass off their capital to a 3rd party to manage and invest for them, they take on a high degree of risk indeed, much higher than other options because there is a high chance that all capital will be lost in investment schemes such as this.For those willing to dig in and learn a system that will teach them how to manage a portion of their investment capital on their own, and invest it in the lowest risk way that exists in the crypto market today, a closer look at The Plan by Dan Hollings might be the ideal option.What is The Plan?- It is a digital program that teaches a proven strategy to generate a passive income off crypto volatility that requires very little time.- The simple, set & forget system uses automated bots that do all the work for us on autopilot.- 6 live video sessions plus extensive additional resources.- A strategy and skill students learn and use to safely manage and control their own investment.A live webinar presentation (limited availability) may still be available here.People can reach out to Heather Farrell for more information at heather@legitebiz.comDISCLAIMER: The information provided here does not constitute investment advice or financial advice and should not be treated as such.



The Crypto market is considered risky and you can lose money, so only invest what you can afford to lose.



Investors should "do your own research" (DYOR) and consult a licensed professional in your jurisdiction.



I do not work for The Plan or its associates, I am an independent affiliate and the opinions expressed here are my own.



I may receive referral payments if you click on links in this article.

