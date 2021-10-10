New Ambassadors to Iraq

2021/10/10 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, has this week received the credentials of two new ambassadors to Baghdad: the German Ambassador to Baghdad, Mr Martin Jaeger (pictured); the Polish Ambassador to Baghdad, Mr Marcin Kubiak.(Source: MoFA)

