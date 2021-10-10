Iraqis vote a year early with little hope for change

2021/10/10 | 16:12 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqis wait outside a polling station in the southern city of Basra during the country's early parliamentary elections

Iraqis voted Sunday in a parliamentary election held a year early as a concession to an anti-government protest movement but seen as unlikely to deliver major change to the war-scarred country.

Many of the 25 million eligible voters were expected to boycott the polls amid deep distrust in a political class widely blamed for graft, unemployment and crumbling public services in oil-rich Iraq.

"This is an opportunity for change," the premier promised, casting his ballot in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone. "Get out there and vote, change your reality, for Iraq and for your future."

"I have come to vote to change the country for the better -- and to change the current leaders, who are incompetent," said housewife Jimand Khalil, 37.

- 'Corrupt horse-trading' -

Voters were searched twice at polling stations. Travel between provinces was banned and restaurants, shopping centres and airports closed for the day.

"Iraqis should have the confidence to vote as they please, in an environment free of pressure, intimidation and threats," said the UN mission in Iraq.

One soldier was killed and another wounded by "accidental fire" from a fellow soldier at a polling station in Diyala province, east of Baghdad, according to an official statement.

A new single-member constituency system for electing Iraq's 329 lawmakers is supposed to boost independents versus the traditional blocs largely centred on religious, ethnic and clan affiliations.

"The election will likely result in another fragmented parliament, followed by opaque, corrupt horse-trading among factions to form the next government," wrote researchers Bilal Wahab and Calvin Wilder in an analysis published by the Washington Institute.

- 'We want change' -

Tens of thousands took to the streets to vent their rage at corruption, unemployment and other problems, and hundreds lost their lives in protest-related violence.

The movement largely fizzled amid the bloodshed and as the Covid pandemic hit, and the anger has given way to disillusion among many.

"I have a degree in Arabic literature but I clean the toilet in a restaurant -- it's humiliating."

Iraq by convention has had a Shiite Muslim prime minister, a Sunni parliament speaker and a Kurdish president.

Sadr, who resisted US occupation but has also criticised Iranian influence in Iraq, voted in one of his strongholds, the Shiite holy city of Najaf in the country's south.

