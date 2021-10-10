(Video) Terrorism and Diplomacy are Inexorably Tied in Iran, Says Iran's Foreign Minister

2021/10/10 | 23:08 - Source: Iraq News

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Maryam Rajavi Remarks on Terrorism Trial of Iran Diplomat Assadi and His Accomplices in Belgium.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): European countries must shut down the clerical regime’s embassies and the so-called cultural and religious centers, which are in reality centers to coordinate terrorism and espionage.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Assadollah Assadi, was arrested, Zarif, who was personally involved in this terrorist plot, made the ridiculous claim that this was a “false flag” operation to absolve Assadi of responsibility and blame the victims for this crime.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Amir-Abdollahian served as Ali Akbar Salehi's Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs, overseeing foreign ministry activity in the area, particularly in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.”

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): “Amir-Abdollahian has been an aide to the criminal commander of the terrorist Quds force, Qassem Soleimani, and the representative of the Quds Force within the ministry of foreign affairs,”.

(NCRI) & (PMOI/MEK): Abdollahian is recognised for his work as a "field agent" with the IRGC Quds Force, which is in charge of carrying out the regime's terrorist activities.



He was also Qassem Soleimani's agent while working in the regime's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

(NCRI) & (PMOI/MEK): During Ahmadinejad’s tenure, Amir-Abdollahian was the Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab Affairs and the Quds Force liaison with regional countries.



He met regularly with Hezbollah chief, Hassan Nasrallah.



He pays tribute to terrorist Emad Mughniyeh.

Talking to a terrorist state whose foreign minister is more like a "field agent." This would undoubtedly not put a stop to the regime's terrorist actions.

Western countries should rethink who they're dealing with.



The brazen 2018 terrorist plan was the outcome of the regime's appeasement program and falling for the regime's myth of moderation.



”

— NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, October 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that on October 3, a portion of Hossein Amir-Abdollahian's autobiography was published in the state-run Aftab-e Yazd daily.



This study also highlighted how, under the mullahs' government, diplomacy and terrorism work hand in hand in Iran.“A mechanism is designed in the constitution based on the system's decisions in fundamental issues of foreign policy and national security.



The procedure is that the issue is raised and decided in the Supreme National Security Council meeting after going through the expert stages in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and related security and military departments, as well as an in-depth look at it in the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council's working groups.”“Finally, the decision taken by the Supreme National Security Council, after the approval of the Supreme Leader, will be communicated to all agencies and will be imperative to follow them,” Amir Abdollahian writes in his book.Mohammad Javad Zarif, the regime's ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs, stated on a leaked audiotape in late April 2021 that the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) dominates the system's policies, particularly foreign policy strategies to spread disorder and terrorism around the world.



He then stated that “diplomacy and the frontline complement each other” in response to his leaked audiotape.He further stated that Ali Khamenei, the regime's supreme leader, coordinated Zarif and Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the IRGC Quds Force.



“As an official, I have always followed and strongly defended the policies approved by the establishment,” he said.The world was horrified in 2018 when Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian regime career diplomat, attempted to bomb an Iranian opposition meeting in France.Assadi and his accomplices were imprisoned, and they have now been condemned to nearly 70 years in prison.



While Assadi is detained, his espionage and terrorism network, which was disclosed in part throughout the investigations, remains intact.Zarif knew about Assadi's goal, helped him carry it out, and later labeled it a "false flag operation."Zarif is no longer at the Foreign Ministry, but the terrorist establishment remains.



Amir Abdollahian, unlike Zarif, has never characterized himself as a ‘moderate’.Abdollahian is recognized for his work as a "field agent" with the IRGC Quds Force, which is in charge of carrying out the regime's terrorist activities.



He was also Qassem Soleimani's agent while working in the regime's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.“Amir-Abdollahian has been an aide to the criminal commander of the terrorist Quds force, Qassem Soleimani, and the representative of the Quds Force within the ministry of foreign affairs,” according to an exclusive article recently published by the Iranian Resistance.



He was Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's deputy.From 2011 to 2016, Amir-Abdollahian served as Ali Akbar Salehi's Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs, overseeing foreign ministry activity in the area, particularly in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.”Western countries, particularly European leaders, should rethink who they're dealing with.



The brazen 2018 terrorist plan was the outcome of the regime's appeasement program and falling for the regime's myth of moderation.



They're still talking to a terrorist state whose foreign minister is more like a "field agent." This would undoubtedly not put a stop to the regime's terrorist actions and possibly won't help to ensure peace and stability.Maryam Rajavi Remarks on Terrorism Trial of Iran Diplomat Assadi and His Accomplices in Belgium:The Iranian regime’s leaders must be prosecuted and face justice.



This is an imperative and deterrent step to counter the godfather of international terrorism in our time.The European Union must designate the entirety of the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as terrorist entities.The Iranian regime’s intelligence agents, and the Quds Force, and its mercenaries in European countries must be prosecuted and expelled.



Granting political refugee status and nationality to these operatives by the European countries must be considered a red line as it would pave the path for further terrorism.European countries must shut down the clerical regime’s embassies and the so-called cultural and religious centers, which are in reality centers to coordinate terrorism and espionage.

Shahin GobadiNCRI+33 6 51 65 32 31email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitter

Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi faces terrorism trial in Belgium court

You just read:

News Provided By

October 10, 2021, 12:13 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?