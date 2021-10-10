(Video) Iran´s Economic Crisis Worsens in Light of the Regime´s Inability to Implement a ´Solution´

2021/10/11 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq News

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Everyone knows that it has been the mullahs’ plunder which has driven the majority of the people of Iran to poverty and destitution.



Whereas, the mullahs are actually afraid of losing the balance and stability of their own government.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Iranians are struggling to put food on their tables due to increasing inflation, which has raised the prices of even essential food items.



Consumption of meat, eggs, and dairy products has dropped dramatically.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): However, because the regime's existence is dependent on sponsoring terrorism and persecuting the Iranian people, the sanctions will remain in place indefinitely.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): The oil revenue when it was not under international sanctions earned an average of $100 billion a year from exports.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): The Iranian regime is behind all of the economic troubles, yet it cannot admit to it.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): "In other words, Iranians can barely make ends meet despite living in one of the richest countries in terms of natural resources," the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) remarked.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): the steep rise in prices of commodities, especially bread which were the only thing majority of poor people could have afforded to buy.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): it is indisputable that poverty is spreading and intensifying across Iran, and that this is becoming a historic event with incalculable repercussions.

The sanctions were imposed on the regime solely to deter them from continuing their nefarious activities, and they may easily be lifted if they stop.

International sanction does exacerbate this situation, but they could be lifted if the regime stops using Iran’s national wealth to fund terrorism or continue its unnecessary nuclear project,””

— NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, October 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the current economic crisis in Iran is getting worse by the day, with no clear resolution in sight.Iranian official media have admitted that President Ebrahim Raisi and his cabinet are unlikely to be able to address the difficulties anytime soon, if at all.Iranians are struggling to put food on their tables due to increasing inflation, which has raised the prices of even essential food items.



Consumption of meat, eggs, and dairy products has dropped dramatically, so according to data, by as much as 50%, as many simply cannot afford to buy them.The state-run Kar-O Kargar newspaper reported on October 3 that yearly living costs for Iranian residents have risen dramatically in the last three years, from 40 million tomans in 2018 to more than 63 million tomans this year, due to soaring inflation."In other words, Iranians can barely make ends meet despite living in one of the richest countries in terms of natural resources," the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) remarked.As per Hamdeli daily's recent article, the September inflation rate is 45.8%, as shown in the Statistics Center.The Mardom Salari daily asked the topic of why Iran's economic difficulties are not being actively addressed, admitting that the regime's “domestic and foreign policy does not serve to solve economic problems.”“One could argue that international sanctions on Tehran are also hurting Iran’s economic situation.



International sanction does exacerbate this situation, but they could be lifted if the regime stops using Iran’s national wealth to fund terrorism or continue its completely unnecessary nuclear project,” as per the NCRI.The daily Eghtesad-e Pouya admitted on Monday that the country's economic issues had 'internal roots,' and that the regime's sanctions are not the primary source of the troubles.The sanctions were imposed on the regime solely to deter them from continuing their nefarious activities, and they may easily be lifted if they stop.However, because the regime's existence is dependent on sponsoring terrorism and persecuting the Iranian people, the sanctions will remain in place indefinitely.It's not surprising that Raisi is hesitant to fix the domestic economic issue, given that the IRGC controls Iran's economy and serves as the regime's 'financial and military artery.'Top IRGC generals and other compromised officials linked to the regime's supreme commander, Ali Khamenei, make up the majority of his government.



Khamenei, through the IRGC and other financial empires, is in charge of the country's resources.Many MPs are conceding that the situation is worsening faster than they anticipated:"With the official announcement of the Central Bank, the poverty line in 2021 is 11 million tomans, so many families, especially young people, workers, teachers, retirees, drivers, the military, and a significant percentage of the nation are below the poverty line,".Yousef Davoodi, a member of parliament from Sarab, wrote ICANA on October 4, in an inevitable confession on Monday.Mrs.



Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): Everyone knows that it has been the mullahs’ plunder that has driven the majority of the people of Iran to poverty and destitution.Whereas, the mullahs are actually afraid of losing the balance and stability of their own government.

