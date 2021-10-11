Iraq Market Review:

2021/10/11 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Ahmed Tabaqchali, Chief Strategist of AFC Iraq Fund.Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.The market, as measured by the Rabee Securities RSISX USD Index, ended an unremarkable month down 3.3%, but up 22.7% for the year.The last 30 days […]

