2021/10/11 | 13:32 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

… flashpoint locations of Nasiriyah, Kirkuk and Baghdad's Sadr City, … split between Turkmens, Kurds and Arabs.

Five of the … will be for Kurds, living in outlying villages with … liberated by the Iraqi armed forces.

Kirkuk’s ethnicities have grabbed the …