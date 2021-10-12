Iraq’ s Electoral Commission Announced Preliminary Results Of Parliamentary Polls

2021/10/12 | 14:26 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Oct 12 (NNN-NINA) – The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), yesterday announced the preliminary results of early parliamentary elections, with the political group led by prominent Shiite cleric, Moqtada al-Sadr in the lead.

Judge Jalil Adnan Khalaf, chairman of the Board of Commissioners at IHEC, announced in a press conference, the preliminary results, without giving details on their political entities or the number of seats won by major competing political blocs.

In general, the Sadrist Movement appeared in the lead with more than 70 seats in Baghdad and other central and southern provinces, while the State of Law Coalition, headed by former Prime Minister, Nuri al-Maliki, secured about 35 seats in Baghdad and other central and southern provinces, according to local media counts.

The initial results also showed that the al-Fateh Coalition (Conquest), which includes some Shiite militias of Hashd Shaabi, garnered about 14 seats.

The Imtidad Movement, whose members were part of the 2019 massive protests against corruption and mismanagement, won about nine seats, mainly in the southern province of Dhi Qar.

The political alliance known as Taqaddum, or Progress, headed by outgoing parliament speaker, Mohammed al-Halbousi, won about 40 seats in Baghdad and other Sunni provinces.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party, headed by the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, won most seats of the Kurdish parties with about 32 seats, mainly in Erbil and Duhok.

The Iraqi parliamentary elections, originally scheduled for 2022, were advanced, in response to months of protests against corruption, poor governance, and a lack of public services.

In Sunday’s polls, 3,249 candidates competed individually and within 167 parties and coalitions, to win 329 seats in the upcoming parliament.– NNN-NINA

