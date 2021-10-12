SpinifexIT Names Brendon Andrews-Warmuth Vice President for Product Enablement and Delivery - EMEA

2021/10/12 | 14:26 - Source: Iraq News

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpinifexIT Deutschland GmbH announced today the appointment of Brendon Andrews-Warmuth as Vice President for Product Enablement and Delivery, EMEA.



Brendon will oversee the company’s product enablement and solution delivery in EMEA and MEE and his appointment is a key milestone in SpinifexIT’s continued growth strategy across both regions.

Brendon Andrews-Warmuth joined SpinifexIT in 2016.



His extensive strategic expertise with SAP Payroll and HR, SAP SuccessFactors, the SpinifexIT solutions, and technology market skills enabled Brendon to provide immediate value to SpinifexIT’s expanding customer base in Australia, New Zealand, and the Asia Pacific region.

In 2018, Brendon transferred to SpinifexIT Deutschland GmbH as a Regional Solution Architect where he was integral to the expansion of SpinifexIT’s customer and partner engagement ecosystem, as well as its local consulting and delivery practice.

Brendon will report to Mathew Katakis, SpinifexIT Chief Operating Officer and will oversee the expansion of the SpinifexIT solutions in the EMEA region.



In this role, Brendon will be responsible for leading solution enablement for our customers and partners and ensuring alignment with SAP’s HXM strategy and global SaaS best practices.

Mathew Katakis says, “SpinifexIT has always been a customer-first company and strategic partner of SAP.



This strategic decision is in line with our mission to be the leading global provider of software solutions for SAP Payroll, HR and SAP SuccessFactors customers.



Brendon’s extensive solution architecture and consulting background as well as his customer engagement skills will help SpinifexIT strengthen its value proposition in the market and further expand its foothold in the EMEA and MEE regions.“

About SpinifexIT

SpinifexIT believes that with the right technology and the right partner, you can accomplish your SAP SuccessFactors HXM and Payroll goals with confidence.

Whether you are just beginning your cloud HXM journey or you have already moved to the cloud, SpinifexIT’s innovative solutions will help guide you by driving Payroll and HR operational efficiency and automation, improving payroll processes, improving operational and transactional reporting, increasing data accuracy and anonymization, minimizing compliance risks, and supporting both migrations and new SAP SuccessFactors implementation projects.

SpinifexIT’s world class solutions are leveraged by many Fortune 500 companies worldwide and run on SAP’s on-premise, hybrid, and cloud platforms.



The solutions include Easy Migration, Easy Go Live, Easy Reporter, Easy Clone and Strato Documents.

SpinifexIT is a certified SAP Partner and its solutions are available at the SAP Store.

