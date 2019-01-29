One injured in explosion in Manbij

2019/01/29 | 21:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – An explosion in Manbij Tuesday evening injured the driver of a truck.A military vehicle belonging to the local forces was targeted in the blast, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The explosion occurred near Martyr’s Cemetery on the southern side of the city in northern Syria. The driver is in critical condition in hospital. Manbij sits at a crossroads between Kurdish, Turkish, and Syrian interests and has also pulled in Russia and the United States. It is under the administration of a local Kurdish-Arab civil council and its allied militia. Four Americans were killed in an ISIS suicide bombing in the city earlier this month.
