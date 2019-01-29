Return to Mosul exhibit showcases art in conflict, reconciliation

2019/01/29 | 22:30
Mosul Museum is hosting a contemporary art exhibition in one of the halls of the national museum. The museum was ravaged by ISIS when the jihadi group controlled the city. They destroyed many ancient treasures and looted others, selling items on the black market. The full building is not yet restored, but one hall reopened on Tuesday with a display of pieces from Iraqi artists on the themes of conflict, reconciliation, and recovery. One section of the exhibition is dedicated to “art and technology in reconstruction, demonstrating the ways in which these tools can aid recovery after conflict,” according to a press release from sponsor al-Ghad FM. The Return to Mosul exhibit will be on display through February 3.Photos: Zaid al-Obeidi/AFP
