Sunni 'Awakening' a Big Story from Iraq's Elections

2021/10/15 | 11:44 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Andrew Parasiliti, Elizabeth Hagedorn and Joe Snell for Al Monitor.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Sunni 'awakening' is a big story from Iraq's elections

Thirteen years after the United States deposed Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, an Arab Sunni, Iraq's Sunnis are finally positioned to take their claim to Iraq's political future.

Click here to read the full article.