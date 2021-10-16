2021/10/16 | 02:28 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From Amwaj Media.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Deep Data: What the election results say about political contestation in Iraq The voting tallies for Iraq's 2021 parliamentary elections have yet to be finalized, but preliminary results released by the Independent High […]

read more Deep Data: What Iraqi Election Results say ...



first appeared on Iraq Business News.