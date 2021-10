2021/10/16 | 08:38 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Al Monitor staff. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraqi and Kurdish prime ministers discuss election tensions in Kirkuk

Tens of Kurdish residents of disputed Kirkuk were arrested and later released after celebrating the victory of Kurdish parties in the election.

Click here to read the full article.