Depay wants to leave Lyon in summer: report

2019/01/29 | 22:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Lyon forward Memphis Depay wants a transfer this summer to a
big club such as Real Madrid or Manchester City, he said in an interview
published in a Dutch magazine Tuesday, according to AFP."I want a new transfer to a top level club this summer.
Lyon is a big club but it's not one of the five best in Europe," the Dutch
international told Helden Magazine."I want to go to a club like Real Madrid, Barcelona,
Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich," he added,
saying he wanted to join a club that "suits me" and play "in a
team that really wants to play football."He added, "I always talk about Real Madrid, a royal
club. White and gold shirts," he added.Depay added that he was still "focused" at Lyon
"and then we'll see where I end up."Depay joined Lyon in January 2016 on a 16 million euro
transfer from Manchester United where he had fallen out of favor.
