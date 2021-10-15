Traditional Southern Estate with Entertainment Spaces in Dothan, Alabama to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

2021/10/17 | 13:16 - Source: Iraq News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the heart of Dothan’s Garden District, 403 North Cherokee Avenue will auction this month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Kelli Cundith of Coldwell Banker Alfred Saliba Realty.



Currently listed for $2.75 million, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.



Bidding is scheduled to be held on October 22–28 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“From my expertise in the local market, to the Concierge Auctions’ robust database, I know we will put on a successful auction for our client.



I am looking forward to finding the perfect buyer to enjoy the impeccable detailing, Southern charm atmosphere, and the incredible entertainment spaces that 403 North Cherokee Avenue has to offer,” stated Cundith.

Old-world details wrap every surface in this Garden District estate, from the grand foyer to the imperial staircase.



Intricate moldings and woodwork, coffered ceilings, and mahogany floors give this home panache and artistry.



At just over 9,000sf, 403 North Cherokee Avenue offers multiple dining rooms and living rooms, an open kitchen, and outdoor entertaining spaces.



Generous ensuites come with the same luxurious details as the rest of the estate.



The primary sanctuary is a world unto its own, capped with a tranquil spa bath and private space for him and her to rest and refresh.

Located close to cultural venues, restaurants, and shopping, one can enjoy art at the Wiregrass Museum and get to know George Washington Carver at his namesake museum.



One can also take in a show at the city’s opera house, built in 1915.



The 135-acre Landmark Park has a network of trails, a planetarium, and farmsteads to explore.



Known as the Peanut Capital of the World, Dothan plays host to the National Peanut Festival every fall.



Tucked in Southeastern Alabama, the beach in Panama City is less than 2 hours away.



The Dothan Country Club is just minutes away, and the Highland Oaks Golf Course, a stop on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, is only 15 minutes from the front door.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents.



See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.



For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge AuctionsConcierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform.



The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet.



Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty.



Buyers get incredible deals.



Agents earn their commission in 30 days.



Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S.



states/territories and 29 countries.



The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry and has contributed more than 300 homes to date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need.



For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

