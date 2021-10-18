Additional US Funding for Cultural Renovations in Erbil

2021/10/18 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Deputy Assistant Secretary at the US Embassy in Baghdad, Jennifer Gavito, and Consul General Robert Palladino joined Erbil's Governor, Umed Khoshnaw, to announce additional U.S.funding for further renovations of the Hamam, and to create a children's center at the Erbil Citadel.U.S.funding to the Erbil Citadel now totals $1.5 […]

