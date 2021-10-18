Optima Design Automation Increases Global Presence By Expanding Into China

2021/10/18 | 12:48 - Source: Iraq News

NewPlus Systems & Technologies Ltd.



to provide sales and support for Optima’s functional safety and IC-security products across Mainland China and Taiwan

Customers in China are eager to leverage this approach and it is exciting to see their reaction to Optima’s technology.”

— Felix Wong, Chairman and CTO of NewPlus

NAZARETH, ISRAEL, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optima Design Automation, provider of EDA solutions and services for Automotive Functional Safety, ISO 26262 compliance and IC-Security, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with NewPlus, with offices in Shanghai and Beijing, China.



This partnership will provide access for Chinese semiconductor companies to leading EDA safety and security verification technologies for automotive and all safety-critical, and security-critical markets.“We see that the Chinese market is expanding very fast and the need for functional safety is growing dramatically,” said Jamil Mazzawi, founder and CEO of OPTIMA.



“Considering the importance of this market, we want to address the growing demand for our products by providing local sales and effective support.



We are thrilled to have a company as experienced and well-regarded as NewPlus be the first line of contact for our customers in China.”NewPlus is a leading provider of semiconductor IP, EDA tools and consulting support in China.



It is one of the most experienced distributors in the region, executing multiple partnerships with leading technology providers.



The company also maintains relationships with key foundries on the Chinese mainland.



As an official distributor, NewPlus will provide sales support to Optima’s customers locally through operations in Shanghai, Beijing and Hong Kong.“OPTIMA is providing leading edge technology which enables semiconductor companies to achieve the highest Automotive Semiconductor Functional Safety Standard, ISO 26262, in a fraction of the time that they can achieve today,” noted Felix Wong, Chairman and CTO of NewPlus.



“Customers in China are eager to leverage this approach and it is exciting to see their reaction to Optima’s technology."ABOUT OPTIMA DESIGN AUTOMATIONOptima Design Automation is the pioneer of next-generation fault analysis for automotive functional safety and IC-security verification.



The company’s certified product portfolio of automated solutions targets specific fault conditions, accelerating fault simulation stipulated in the ISO 26262 standard by orders of magnitude and enabling a dramatic increase in analysis coverage and ultimate device quality.



Optima partners with leading automotive semiconductor vendors and EDA tool providers to create complete solutions that shorten safety critical device time-to-market.



Optima’s key engineering leaders are certified experts on semiconductor functional safety.



Co-funded by the European Union, the company is privately held and is based in Nazareth, Israel.



For more information, visit Optima-DA.com.ABOUT NEWPLUS SYSTEMS & TECHNOLOGIES LTD.NewPlus is a leading provider of semiconductor IP, EDA tools and consulting support in China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.



NewPlus was founded in 2002 and has since provided various leading-edge IP and EDA tools to both local and multi-national companies for the past 20 years.



For more information, visit www.newplus.com.cn

Anastasiya SasnakevichOptima Design Automationanastasiya@optima-da.com

