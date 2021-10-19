2021/10/19 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- From The Economist.
Iraq's dismal election prompts militias to threaten violence Parties are talking war rather than wrangling over cabinet posts.
Read the full article here (subscription needed).
Iraq's dismal election prompts militias to threaten violence Parties are talking war rather than wrangling over cabinet posts.
Read the full article here (subscription needed).
read more Iraq Election "Prompts Militias to Threaten Violence" first appeared on Iraq Business News.