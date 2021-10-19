Plans to Improve Billing of Utilities in Iraq

2021/10/19 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's National Data Center Department, in the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, has held a meeting to discuss a system for controlling data on water and electricity lists and linking them to the actual property occupant.
Importantly, the meeting included discussion of electronic payment and collection mechanisms.
The meeting was […]
