Plans to Improve Billing of Utilities in Iraq

2021/10/19 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's National Data Center Department, in the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, has held a meeting to discuss a system for controlling data on water and electricity lists and linking them to the actual property occupant.Importantly, the meeting included discussion of electronic payment and collection mechanisms.The meeting was […]

