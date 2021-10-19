Iraq declares initial legislative election results

2021/10/19 | 13:06 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Saturday announced the initial parliamentary elections result after counting all votes.Speaking at a news conference, head of the commission Jalil Adnan said that the commission published the results on its website after adding some uncounted votes.All results are initial and can be appealed before the competent bodies, he added.The full initial results did not differ from the ones previously announced as the Sadrist Movement maintained 73 seats in the 329-memebr parliament.The Sadrist Movement followed by the bloc of former speaker of parliament Mohammad al-Halbousi with 37 seats, State of Law Coalition led by former premier Nuri al-Maliki with 34 seats and Kurdistan Democratic Party led by Massoud Barzani with 32 seats, he revealed.The "Al-Fateh" alliance headed by former MP Hadi al-Amiri won only 17 seats, al-Azm alliance led by the Iraqi politician Khamis al-Khanjar had 12 seats, the "Kurdistan Alliance", which includes the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the Change Movement, won 16 seats, and the "national international forces" led by Ammar al-Hakim and former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi won four seats.



