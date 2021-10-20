2021/10/20 | 14:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Federico Borsari, for the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI).Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.It's Time to Rethink the EU Strategy Towards Iraq The EU should prepare for a deeper and more comprehensive engagement with the full […]

read more It's Time to Rethink the EU Strategy Towards Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.