2021/10/20 | 14:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- As part of its endeavours to strengthen and activate means of economic and investment cooperation with various countries of the world, the UAE, represented by the Ministry of Finance (MoF), signed an agreement to promote and protect mutual investments with Iraq.The agreement, which was signed today morning at the ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, […]

read more Iraq, UAE agree to Investment Promotion and Protection first appeared on Iraq Business News.