Iraq: Oil Could Hit $100 Next Year

At the same time, the minister told reporters in Baghdad that the OPEC+ group was considering ways to balance the market as the alliance does not want oil to exceed certain “acceptable” levels.
An “acceptable” long-term price range for oil prices would be between $75 and $85 per barrel, the Iraqi oil minister said, quoted by Reuters.
The OPEC+ group is “at the same time against further boosting global oil inventories, as they could lead to the collapse of oil markets,” said the minister of OPEC’s second-largest producer behind Saudi Arabia.
At the end of last month, Jabbar Ismaael said that OPEC+ was working to keep oil prices around $70 per barrel.
The official said the ministry hoped that oil prices would remain above $65 per barrel.
Since the minister said that the group was looking to keep prices around $70, oil has gained $10 per barrel.
Prices have rallied since the end of September, on the back of rebounding global demand amid weaker supply response from producers, including OPEC+ and the U.S.
shale patch.
The global energy crisis and record-high natural gas and coal prices further stoke demand for oil products, pushing forecasts of oil demand in the winter months higher.
While the Iraqi oil minister doesn’t rule out $100 oil in the first or second quarter of 2022, he warned the market earlier this month that a three-digit oil price would not be sustainable for the OPEC+ coalition, which works for stable and predictable markets.
Yet, the Iraqi oil minister is not alone in his prediction that oil could reach $100 early next year.
Oil prices could hit $100 in case of a colder winter, some analysts and investment banks have said in recent weeks.
Surging natural gas prices, a cold winter, and reopening of international airline travel could push oil prices to $100 per barrel, Bank of America said in early October.
But $100 oil could also trigger the next global economic crisis due to the high inflationary pressure, the bank noted.
By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com
