Kurdish City Mourns Colin Powell's Death

2021/10/20 | 22:32 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Residents of Halabja, a Kurdish city where thousands died in 1988 from a chemical weapons attack launched by Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, are mourning the death of Colin Powell – the former American general and secretary of state.
Gas attack survivors credit Powell with being instrumental in ousting the Iraqi regime and recall his 2003 visit to the city.
VOA’s Farhan Hamaxan filed this report narrated by Rikar Hussein.
