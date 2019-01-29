عربي | كوردى
Qatar pelted with shoes in UAE as they reach Asian Cup final
2019/01/29 | 23:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Qatar punished unwelcoming hosts United Arab Emirates 4-0 in

a politically charged clash marred by disgraceful behavior from shoe-throwing

fans Tuesday to reach their first Asian Cup final, according to AFP.The Qataris, whose national anthem was drowned out by boos

before the game, face Japan in Friday's final after goals from Boualem Khoukhi,

Almoez Ali, Hasan Al-Haydos and Hamid Ismaeil sealed victory for the 2022 World

Cup hosts in Abu Dhabi.As they celebrated a famous win and record sixth clean sheet

at a single Asian Cup, plastic bottles rained down from angry local fans – as

they had for each Qatari goal, with midfielder Salem Al-Hajri even hit on the

head after their third."It wasn't an easy situation," admitted Qatar

coach Felix Sanchez. "The players were aware there was going to be a lot

of pressure but they managed their emotions quite well – I'm very proud of

them."A match bristling with regional tension over the

long-standing Gulf blockade of Qatar quickly burst into life as a meaty tackle

from Bandar Al-Ahbabi on Akram Afif put the Qatari midfielder up in the air.But Qatar drew first blood after 21 minutes when Khoukhi's

shot squirted under UAE goalkeeper Khalid Eisa, to the horror of a hostile

crowd of 38,000.Afif was then targeted by bottle-throwing Emirati fans as he

tried to take a corner, appealing desperately to the referee as he stepped away

from the kick.Qatar exacted swift retribution eight minutes before the

break, however, Ali smashing home a right-footed shot from the edge of the box

to equal Ali Daei's 1996 record of eight goals in a single Asian Cup.Insulting provocationAs the Sudan-born striker celebrated, more bottles and even

shoes – a deeply insulting provocation in Arab culture, as former US president

George W. Bush famously discovered on a visit to Baghdad in 2008 – were flung

at the players.A half-time entertainer sang "Let's bring Asia

together" but there was little harmony in evidence as the crowd – boosted

by mass give-aways exclusively to locals – continued to hurl abuse at the

Qataris.UAE almost pulled a goal back after the interval when Ali

Mabkhout forced Saad Al-Sheeb into a fingertip save before Ahmed Khalil also

tested Al-Sheeb's reflexes.But Qatar never looked seriously troubled and captain

Al-Haydos coolly chipped in a third to spark further chaos as the atmosphere

began to turn sinister, Al-Hajri knocked to the ground as more missiles streamed

onto the pitch.Defender Ismail Ahmed was then shown a red card in stoppage

time for an elbow on Al-Hajri, before Ismaeil added a breakaway fourth to

compound UAE's misery.Qatar's Pedro Correia took great satisfaction from silencing

the haters."We like to play games like this," the

Portugal-born defender told AFP."Everybody knows about the problems but we don't care –

we just play football. Let the people talk, winning 4-0 is more

important."UAE coach Alberto Zaccheroni confirmed after the game that

he was stepping down."I apologize to the leadership of the country,"

said the Italian, who steered Japan to the title in 2011."I don't think the sensitivity of the fixture had any

impact on the result. We simply failed in our objective."



