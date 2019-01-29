Qatar pelted with shoes in UAE as they reach Asian Cup final

2019/01/29 | 23:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Qatar punished unwelcoming hosts United Arab Emirates 4-0 in
a politically charged clash marred by disgraceful behavior from shoe-throwing
fans Tuesday to reach their first Asian Cup final, according to AFP.The Qataris, whose national anthem was drowned out by boos
before the game, face Japan in Friday's final after goals from Boualem Khoukhi,
Almoez Ali, Hasan Al-Haydos and Hamid Ismaeil sealed victory for the 2022 World
Cup hosts in Abu Dhabi.As they celebrated a famous win and record sixth clean sheet
at a single Asian Cup, plastic bottles rained down from angry local fans – as
they had for each Qatari goal, with midfielder Salem Al-Hajri even hit on the
head after their third."It wasn't an easy situation," admitted Qatar
coach Felix Sanchez. "The players were aware there was going to be a lot
of pressure but they managed their emotions quite well – I'm very proud of
them."A match bristling with regional tension over the
long-standing Gulf blockade of Qatar quickly burst into life as a meaty tackle
from Bandar Al-Ahbabi on Akram Afif put the Qatari midfielder up in the air.But Qatar drew first blood after 21 minutes when Khoukhi's
shot squirted under UAE goalkeeper Khalid Eisa, to the horror of a hostile
crowd of 38,000.Afif was then targeted by bottle-throwing Emirati fans as he
tried to take a corner, appealing desperately to the referee as he stepped away
from the kick.Qatar exacted swift retribution eight minutes before the
break, however, Ali smashing home a right-footed shot from the edge of the box
to equal Ali Daei's 1996 record of eight goals in a single Asian Cup.Insulting provocationAs the Sudan-born striker celebrated, more bottles and even
shoes – a deeply insulting provocation in Arab culture, as former US president
George W. Bush famously discovered on a visit to Baghdad in 2008 – were flung
at the players.A half-time entertainer sang "Let's bring Asia
together" but there was little harmony in evidence as the crowd – boosted
by mass give-aways exclusively to locals – continued to hurl abuse at the
Qataris.UAE almost pulled a goal back after the interval when Ali
Mabkhout forced Saad Al-Sheeb into a fingertip save before Ahmed Khalil also
tested Al-Sheeb's reflexes.But Qatar never looked seriously troubled and captain
Al-Haydos coolly chipped in a third to spark further chaos as the atmosphere
began to turn sinister, Al-Hajri knocked to the ground as more missiles streamed
onto the pitch.Defender Ismail Ahmed was then shown a red card in stoppage
time for an elbow on Al-Hajri, before Ismaeil added a breakaway fourth to
compound UAE's misery.Qatar's Pedro Correia took great satisfaction from silencing
the haters."We like to play games like this," the
Portugal-born defender told AFP."Everybody knows about the problems but we don't care –
we just play football. Let the people talk, winning 4-0 is more
important."UAE coach Alberto Zaccheroni confirmed after the game that
he was stepping down."I apologize to the leadership of the country,"
said the Italian, who steered Japan to the title in 2011."I don't think the sensitivity of the fixture had any
impact on the result. We simply failed in our objective."
