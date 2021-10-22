Sunnis back Party of Iraq's Youngest-ever Speaker

2021/10/22 | 02:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Shelly Kittleson, for Al Monitor.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Sunnis back party of Iraq's youngest-ever parliamentary speaker The large backing by the Sunni community for the current parliamentary speaker's party despite a tradition of voting along tribal lines […]

