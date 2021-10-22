Deal Signed for 96 new Wells at West Qurna 1

2021/10/22 | 03:20 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq has signed a contract with Schlumberger to drill 96 horizontal and diagonal oil wells at the West Qurna 1 field in Basra.
Saad Al-Damen, Vice President of Schlumberger, said the contract will add 200,000 barrels per day to production at the field.
The Undersecretary at the Ministry of Oil, Hamid Younis, […]
