Deal Signed for 96 new Wells at West Qurna 1

2021/10/22 | 03:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq has signed a contract with Schlumberger to drill 96 horizontal and diagonal oil wells at the West Qurna 1 field in Basra.Saad Al-Damen, Vice President of Schlumberger, said the contract will add 200,000 barrels per day to production at the field.The Undersecretary at the Ministry of Oil, Hamid Younis, […]

