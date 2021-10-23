Turkish producer to supply Aerial Surveillance Systems to Iraq


Turkish producer to supply Aerial Surveillance Systems to Iraq
2021/10/23 | 03:16 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Turkish defense technology company Otonom Teknoloji, has reportedly said it signed a deal with the Iraqi government to supply aerostat and airship systems.

The agreement covers balloon surveillance systems, especially for border control and counter-terrorism operations.

(Source: Savunma Sanayi ST)

read more Turkish producer to supply Aerial Surveillance Systems to Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read all text from Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links