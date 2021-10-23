2021/10/23 | 03:16 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Turkish defense technology company Otonom Teknoloji, has reportedly said it signed a deal with the Iraqi government to supply aerostat and airship systems.
The agreement covers balloon surveillance systems, especially for border control and counter-terrorism operations.
(Source: Savunma Sanayi ST)
Turkish defense technology company Otonom Teknoloji, has reportedly said it signed a deal with the Iraqi government to supply aerostat and airship systems.
The agreement covers balloon surveillance systems, especially for border control and counter-terrorism operations.
(Source: Savunma Sanayi ST)
read more Turkish producer to supply Aerial Surveillance Systems to Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.