Yoga Gives Back Announces Annual Global Gala with Namaste Award Presentation to Nobel Peace Laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus

2021/10/24 | 19:44 - Source: Iraq News

Dr.



Yunus inspired the birth of YGB fourteen years ago with his philosophy and microcredit revolution.



Today, we are funding nearly 550 mothers in India with our micro loan program.



Our Sister Aid program continues to grow every year thanks to your support.

A DAY OF INSPIRATION, MINDFULNESS & YOGA Our Annual Global Gala is like no other, an exciting opportunity for all Yoga Gives Back (YGB) global supporters to come together to give back with a full day of inspiring programs led by YGB’s Global Ambassadors and supporters.

YGB Sister Aid: Today, we are funding nearly 550 mothers in India with our micro loan program and over 1400 children with education.

A day of inspiration, mindfulness, and yoga to raise funds to support more than 2400 women and children with Yoga Gives Back programs of empowerment in India

For the cost of one yoga class, you can change a life!”

— Kayoko Mitsumatsu, President and Founder Yoga Gives Back

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA - Yoga Gives Back (YGB) is pleased to announce its Annual Global Gala will be held virtually, worldwide on November 13, 2021.



The YGB Annual Global Gala is an event like no other and provides a global, virtual community the opportunity to come together for a day of inspiration, mindfulness, and yoga to raise funds which support more than 2,400 women and children with YGB’s programs of empowerment in India.The featured event of the YGB Annual Global Gala is the Live “Namaste Award Presentation” to Dr.



Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Peace Laureate.



Dr.



Yunus is considered both the father of micro credit and of social business.



His work inspired the formation of YGB and its global mission 14 years ago.Other signature events of the YGB Annual Global Gala include Yoga sessions by top global teachers Elena Brower, Kia Miller, and Kino MacGregor, among others; and several live original programs including a special conference “Power of Sound” with Grammy nominated artist Belinda Carlisle, who will be joined in the presentation by C.C.



White, Dena Kingsberg and Nina Rao.A live award presentation for the Ambassador of the Year honor will also be held, with awards being given to YGB Ambassadors Daphne Tse and Jocelyn Solomon.This year’s event partners and sponsors are reflective of the long-standing dedication and commitment many companies and organizations have shown to the YGB mission.



Top sponsors include Brightstar as Platinum Sponsor, Skell Inc.



as Gold Sponsor, YOGAONE as Silver Sponsor, and Story Merchant, Yoga Works and more as Bronze Sponsor.In-kind sponsors include @aroma, Liforme, Addictive Wellness, Maha Mala, Beautiful Sounds, Karma, The Root Board, Yoga Works, Jala, Kira Grace, and Asha Patel and many more are joining.For those interested in attending the YGB Annual Gala Fundraiser, registration is free online.



Additionally, sponsorship opportunities for the event are still available.



For those interested in supporting the cause of Yoga Gives Back, please contact info@yogagivesback.orgFor more information on Yoga Gives Back or the ANNUAL GLOBAL GALA, please visit the YGB website.

Kayoko MitsumatsuYoga Gives Backemail us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

Create businesses based on Selflessness, Nobel Peace Prize recipient Dr.



Muhammad Yunus the father of microcredit and inspiration for YGB Sister Aid

You just read:

News Provided By

October 24, 2021, 02:29 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?