2021/10/25 | 02:48 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Dr Renad Mansour and Dr Victoria Stewart-Jolley, for Chatham House.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Explaining Iraq's election results Although the election results appear to show a shift in political support, there is a clear disparity between the popular vote […]

