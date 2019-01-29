Senate leader McConnell wants US troops to stay in Syria, Afghanistan

2019/01/29 | 23:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Republican leader of the US Senate offered legislation
on Tuesday urging the United States to keep troops in Syria and Afghanistan, as
President Donald Trump’s administration moves toward withdrawals of American
forces after years overseas, reported Reuters.Saying that Islamic militant groups in the two countries continue
to pose a “serious threat” to the United States, Senate Majority Leader Mitch
McConnell said he had introduced an amendment to a broader Middle East Security
bill urging a “continued commitment” until al-Qaeda, ISIS and other groups are
defeated.“We’re not the world’s policemen, but we are the leader of
the free world, and it’s incumbent upon the United States to lead, to maintain
a global coalition against terror and to stand with our partners,” McConnell
said in a speech in the Senate.The measure would be an amendment to a broader Middle East
security bill being debated in the Senate. That bill, which includes fresh
sanctions on Syria and a measure combating the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions
(BDS) movement against Israel, advanced in a procedural vote on Monday.There was no immediate word on when the Senate might vote on
whether to pass the bill, including the amendment. To become law, it would also
have to pass the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and be signed
by Trump, or overcome a Trump veto if he will not sign.Trump’s administration has announced plans to bring all US
forces home from Syria, saying that the ISIS militant group had been defeated.Separately on Monday, Trump’s director of national
intelligence, Dan Coats, told a Senate hearing on worldwide risks that ISIS
remains a threat.On Monday, a US special envoy said the United States and the
Taliban have sketched the outlines for an eventual peace accord to end 17 years
of war in Afghanistan. However, there was no sign the group had accepted key US
demands such as committing to a ceasefire before a withdrawal of US troops.
