Senate leader McConnell wants US troops to stay in Syria, Afghanistan
2019/01/29 | 23:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Republican leader of the US Senate offered legislation

on Tuesday urging the United States to keep troops in Syria and Afghanistan, as

President Donald Trump’s administration moves toward withdrawals of American

forces after years overseas, reported Reuters.Saying that Islamic militant groups in the two countries continue

to pose a “serious threat” to the United States, Senate Majority Leader Mitch

McConnell said he had introduced an amendment to a broader Middle East Security

bill urging a “continued commitment” until al-Qaeda, ISIS and other groups are

defeated.“We’re not the world’s policemen, but we are the leader of

the free world, and it’s incumbent upon the United States to lead, to maintain

a global coalition against terror and to stand with our partners,” McConnell

said in a speech in the Senate.The measure would be an amendment to a broader Middle East

security bill being debated in the Senate. That bill, which includes fresh

sanctions on Syria and a measure combating the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions

(BDS) movement against Israel, advanced in a procedural vote on Monday.There was no immediate word on when the Senate might vote on

whether to pass the bill, including the amendment. To become law, it would also

have to pass the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and be signed

by Trump, or overcome a Trump veto if he will not sign.Trump’s administration has announced plans to bring all US

forces home from Syria, saying that the ISIS militant group had been defeated.Separately on Monday, Trump’s director of national

intelligence, Dan Coats, told a Senate hearing on worldwide risks that ISIS

remains a threat.On Monday, a US special envoy said the United States and the

Taliban have sketched the outlines for an eventual peace accord to end 17 years

of war in Afghanistan. However, there was no sign the group had accepted key US

demands such as committing to a ceasefire before a withdrawal of US troops.



