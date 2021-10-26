Report: U.S. Continues to Smuggle Oil From Syria to Iraq

2021/10/26 | 06:04 - Source: Iraq News



military trucks along with tankers has reportedly transported stolen Syrian oil from the northeastern province of Hasakah to the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq.Local sources, requesting anonymity, told Syria’s official news agency SANA that 33 U.S.



military vehicles along with several oil tankers from the al-Ya’rubiyah region entered the Iraqi territories after crossing al-Waleed border crossing.“Over the past hours, a convoy of 33 U.S.



occupation vehicles including tankers laden with stolen oil from the Syrian al-Jazeera region headed for the Iraqi territory through al-Walid illegitimate crossing,” local sources from al-Ya’arubyia were quoted as saying.The convoy was also accompanied by dozens of new Hummer military vehicles and a number of vehicles belonging to the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).



The SDF, a U.S.-backed alliance of Kurdish militants operating against Damascus, currently controls areas in northern and eastern Syria.The U.S.



has stationed forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.



Damascus, however, says the deployment is meant to plunder the country’s resources.Syrian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Bassam Tomeh told state-run and Arabic-language al-Ikhbariyah Syria television news network on March 18 that the United States and its allied terrorist groups are looting oil reserves in the war-stricken Arab country, revealing that Washington controls 90 percent of crude reserves in oil-rich northeastern Syria.Former U.S.



president Donald Trump had openly admitted on several occasions that oil was the main reason which kept U.S.



troops in Syria.



In July 2020 and during a Senate hearing, South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and former U.S.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hinted at the matter.



