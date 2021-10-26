Petrofac expects

2021/10/26 | 19:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Oil services company Petrofac has said it is "anticipating significant upside potential upon return to markets in Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the UAE".In 2019, customers in Iraq and Saudi Arabia suspended Petrofac from bidding on new contracts, while allowing it to execute pre-existing contracts, followed by a UAE customer in 2020.[…]

