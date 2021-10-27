At Least 6 Killed, 10 Injured in Attack by IS Militants in Eastern Iraq - Source

2021/10/27 | 00:34 - Source: Iraq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- "According to preliminary data, as a result of the attack by the IS group on Rashad village in Al-Miqdadiyah district in the northeast of Diyala, six people were killed and 10 were injured," the source said.Earlier in October, affiliates of IS attacked a polling station in Iraq’s northern Kirkuk region, injuring a police officer, according to the Iraqi Al-Sumaria TV.The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable due to activities of the Islamic State, which lost ground in the country in 2017, but continues to stage terrorist attacks.

