10 Killed, 12 Wounded In Daesh Attack In Eastern Iraq

2021/10/27 | 12:58 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Oct 27 (NNN-NINA) – Up to 10 civilians were killed and 12 others wounded yesterday, in an attack by militants of the extremist Daesh group, in Iraq’s eastern province of Diyala, a provincial police source said.

“The latest report said, ten people were killed and 12 wounded, in attack in the al-Rashad village,” Alaa al-Saadi from the provincial police said.

In an earlier report, al-Saadi said, the attack took place in the evening when the militants opened fire from sniper rifles, on a group of civilians, in the village of al-Rashad, some 110 km north-east of Iraq’s capital, Baghdad.

Iraqi security forces rushed to the scene and launched a search campaign in the area.

During the past months, Daesh militants intensified their attacks on Iraqi security forces, in the provinces the militants previously controlled, leaving dozens dead and wounded.– NNN-NINA

MENAFN27102021000200011047ID1103052674

Legal Disclaimer:MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind.



We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article.



If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.