2021/10/27 | 15:40 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq reportedly plans to invest $3 billion annually to transition from burning liquids to burning natural gas in its power plants.Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Ali Allawi (pictured), told the Middle East Green Initiative Forum in Saudi Arabia that Iraq will also end gas flaring by 2025.He also recommitted […]

read more Iraq to Invest in Greener Technology first appeared on Iraq Business News.