Iraqi Cabinet Pushes Ahead with Real Estate Projects

2021/10/28 | 20:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi cabinet has authorizing the Tourism Authority to issue a direct invitation to at least three "robust and specialized" companies for the purpose of investing in two hotel real-estate projects: Najaf Hotel, in Al-Ghadeer District 2/395; Babylon Tourist Hotel in Hilla.(Source: Office of the Prime Minister)

