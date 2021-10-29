Germany Supports Investigation of ISIL Financing

2021/10/29 | 03:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Germany Renews its Support to UNITAD with a New €1 Million Contribution to Investigate Financing of ISIL Crimes Germany has renewed its support to the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da'esh/ISIL (UNITAD) by recommitting an additional €1 million for investigations into the financial dimensions of ISIL crimes.This support […]

