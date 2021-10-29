Iraq Holds Babylon International Festival After 18-Year Hiatus

2021/10/29 | 12:56 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Oct 29 (NNN-NINA) – The activities of Babylon International Festival, kicked off last night, in the ancient city of Babylon, south of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, for the first time since the U.S.-led invasion in 2003.

The five-day activities of the festival will include music, singing, dancing, folk art, plastic art, and cinema, by artistes from Iraq and other countries around the world.

The Iraqi Ministry of Culture said in a statement that, it hoped the festival would continue, after an 18-year hiatus.



The ministry also hopes that, this festival will reflect the bright face of Iraq, as a multi-cultural and multi-sectarian country, and that, the festival will be an appropriate opportunity for rapprochement and spreading love.

The Babylon International Festival was first launched in 1987, but was discontinued after 2003, due to the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, and the security deterioration in the following years.– NNN-NINA

