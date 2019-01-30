Two bombs explode in SE Iran, wounding 3 officers

2019/01/30 | 00:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Two sound bombs exploded in front of a police station in the
city of Zahedan in southeastern Iran, local officials told state media on
Tuesday, causing minor injuries to three police officers, Reuters reported.The deputy governor of Zahedan was quoted by Tasnim news
agency as saying both explosions were caused by percussion grenades.There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the
blasts.Zahedan is the capital of Sistan-Baluchestan province where
Iranian security forces often clash with armed drugs smugglers and Sunni
militants. The province is home to mostly Sunni ethnic Baluchis, a minority in
predominantly Shiite Iran.The Young Journalist Club, a news website linked to state
broadcaster IRIB, quoted the head of Sistan-Baluchestan police Mohammad
Ghanbari as saying “a suspicious package” was found on the street and exploded
before being neutralized by a bomb disposal unit, injuring three police
officers.
city of Zahedan in southeastern Iran, local officials told state media on
Tuesday, causing minor injuries to three police officers, Reuters reported.The deputy governor of Zahedan was quoted by Tasnim news
agency as saying both explosions were caused by percussion grenades.There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the
blasts.Zahedan is the capital of Sistan-Baluchestan province where
Iranian security forces often clash with armed drugs smugglers and Sunni
militants. The province is home to mostly Sunni ethnic Baluchis, a minority in
predominantly Shiite Iran.The Young Journalist Club, a news website linked to state
broadcaster IRIB, quoted the head of Sistan-Baluchestan police Mohammad
Ghanbari as saying “a suspicious package” was found on the street and exploded
before being neutralized by a bomb disposal unit, injuring three police
officers.