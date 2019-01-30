عربي | كوردى
Two bombs explode in SE Iran, wounding 3 officers
2019/01/30 | 00:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Two sound bombs exploded in front of a police station in the

city of Zahedan in southeastern Iran, local officials told state media on

Tuesday, causing minor injuries to three police officers, Reuters reported.The deputy governor of Zahedan was quoted by Tasnim news

agency as saying both explosions were caused by percussion grenades.There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the

blasts.Zahedan is the capital of Sistan-Baluchestan province where

Iranian security forces often clash with armed drugs smugglers and Sunni

militants. The province is home to mostly Sunni ethnic Baluchis, a minority in

predominantly Shiite Iran.The Young Journalist Club, a news website linked to state

broadcaster IRIB, quoted the head of Sistan-Baluchestan police Mohammad

Ghanbari as saying “a suspicious package” was found on the street and exploded

before being neutralized by a bomb disposal unit, injuring three police

officers.



