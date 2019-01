Two bombs explode in SE Iran, wounding 3 officers

2019/01/30 | 00:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Two sound bombs exploded in front of a police station in thecity of Zahedan in southeastern Iran, local officials told state media onTuesday, causing minor injuries to three police officers, Reuters reported.The deputy governor of Zahedan was quoted by Tasnim newsagency as saying both explosions were caused by percussion grenades.There was no immediate claim of responsibility for theblasts.Zahedan is the capital of Sistan-Baluchestan province whereIranian security forces often clash with armed drugs smugglers and Sunnimilitants. The province is home to mostly Sunni ethnic Baluchis, a minority inpredominantly Shiite Iran.The Young Journalist Club, a news website linked to statebroadcaster IRIB, quoted the head of Sistan-Baluchestan police MohammadGhanbari as saying “a suspicious package” was found on the street and explodedbefore being neutralized by a bomb disposal unit, injuring three policeofficers.