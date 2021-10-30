ILO Strengthens Effective Labour Inspection Procedures in Iraq

2021/10/30 | 02:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ILO strengthens capacity of Iraqi inspectors on effective labour inspection procedures A training workshop for labour and OSH inspectors of the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs in Baghdad aimed to strengthen the capacity of inspections in promoting labour regulations and procedures in Iraq.The International Labour Organization (ILO) organised a week-long training for thirty-five […]

