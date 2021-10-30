2021/10/30 | 02:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Realities of Climate-Induced Migration in Iraq's Southern Cities: New IOM Report Environmental degradation over the last 10 years has severely damaged Iraq's agricultural sector.Worsening water scarcity and quality has left the sector unable to support sufficient and sustainable livelihoods, particularly in rural areas, where it has long been the main workforce employer.This has […]

read more Realities of Climate-Induced Migration in Iraq's Southern Cities first appeared on Iraq Business News.