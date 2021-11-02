Direct PIA flights to Baghdad soon: spokesperson

2021/11/02 | 23:24 - Source: Iraq News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumed direct flights to Najaf city of Iraq while special flights for the capital of Baghdad will begin soon.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Niazi on Tuesday said the latest operations would further strengthen ties between the brotherly nations and efforts were underway to resume flights to Baghdad.

“Our special flight operations to Najaf were highly successful,” Niazi said while speaking to Pakistan Television.

The inaugural flight, PK-219, carrying 91 passengers, landed in Najaf on October 30.

PIA was taking practical steps to provide the best facilities to passengers besides providing onboard wi-fi internet service, he said.

Replying to a question, the spokesman said the airline had also upgraded its kitchen services focusing on fresh food with varied tastes and improved presentation.