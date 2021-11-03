2021/11/03 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Abeer Alshimal Company For General Contracting Ltd., which has offices in Erbil, Dohuk and Mosul, has won a contract with the United Nations Secretariat for the construction of low cost housing units in Dkory, Sinjar, in Ninewa Governorate.The contract is valued at $505,732.60.(Source: UNGM)

read more Contract Awarded for Low-Cost Housing in Sinjar first appeared on Iraq Business News.