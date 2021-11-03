Contract Awarded for Low-Cost Housing in Sinjar


2021/11/03 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Abeer Alshimal Company For General Contracting Ltd., which has offices in Erbil, Dohuk and Mosul, has won a contract with the United Nations Secretariat for the construction of low cost housing units in Dkory, Sinjar, in Ninewa Governorate.

The contract is valued at $505,732.60.

(Source: UNGM)

