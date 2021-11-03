2021/11/03 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for October of 96,708,660 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.120 million barrels per day (bpd), up slightly from the 3.081 million bpd exported in September.The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 93,386,975 barrels, […]

read more Iraq Oil Exports increase in October first appeared on Iraq Business News.