US provides Additional $3m COVID-19 Assistance to Iraq

2021/11/04 | 13:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The United States, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), is pleased to announce an additional $3 million in urgent COVID-19 assistance for Iraq.USAID's contribution will help Iraq better detect and diagnose COVID-19 infections, reduce COVID-19 cases and deaths, and broadly increase access to vaccines for Iraqis nationwide.This assistance, implemented by […]

